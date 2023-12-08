© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Author seeks to answer life's biggest questions through physics

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle Gehr
Published December 8, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Gold: the stuff of treasure hunts, fairy tales, alchemy and wedding rings.

Gold is a metal, but, surprisingly, we know little about its origins. How is gold made? How did it get on earth? Why is gold more rare than other metals on Earth? Being the stuff of legends, these seem like questions we should have answered long ago.

In this archive episode of River to River, Ben Kieffer talks with theoretical astrophysicist Brian Metzger, a Burlington local whose research brought some clarity to these long-standing questions.

Later in the episode, Dr. Sabine Hossenfelder is a German theoretical physicist and author whose newest book, Existential Physics: A Scientist's Guide to Life's Biggest Questions, covers aspects of the relationship of science with philosophy. We listen back to Kieffer's 2022 conversation with her.

This episode was originally produced on Oct. 28, 2021, and August 12, 2022.

Guests:

  • Brian Metzger, professor of physics at Columbia University, senior research scientist at the Flat Iron Institute and Blavatnik Award-winner
  • Dr. Sabine Hossenfelder, physicist, author and content creator
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
