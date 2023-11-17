Many metro Iowans now work from home. How are city leaders and developers reacting?

River to River host Ben Kieffer talks with real estate broker Mike Macri about trends in commercial real estate nationally and in Iowa, as remote working has led some businesses to downgrade their office space or require employees to work in-person part of the week.

Carrie Kruse of the City of Des Moines and Ron Corbett of the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance also join the conversation to talk about foot traffic in their downtowns compared to pre-pandemic numbers, and the initiatives they're taking to occupy vacant office space and bring workers and residents back to city epicenters.

Guests:

