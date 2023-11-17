© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Many metro Iowans now work from home. How are city leaders and developers reacting?

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published November 17, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

The pandemic has faded, but many workers have not returned to the office.

River to River host Ben Kieffer talks with real estate broker Mike Macri about trends in commercial real estate nationally and in Iowa, as remote working has led some businesses to downgrade their office space or require employees to work in-person part of the week.

Carrie Kruse of the City of Des Moines and Ron Corbett of the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance also join the conversation to talk about foot traffic in their downtowns compared to pre-pandemic numbers, and the initiatives they're taking to occupy vacant office space and bring workers and residents back to city epicenters.

Guests:

  • Mike Macri, real estate broker and associate professor of practice, Iowa State University
  • Carrie Kruse, interim economic development administrator, City of Des Moines
  • Ron Corbett, vice president of economic development, Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance
River to River economic developmentDes MoinesConstruction and design
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
