River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Ukrainian high schoolers watched Russia wage war while abroad. Now they're attending college in Iowa.

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published September 20, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Seven Ukrainian exchange students were in Iowa as they watched Russian forces invade their home country in February 2022.

Their stays in the U.S. were extended through their senior years of high school, but where they would live and what lay ahead following graduation were uncertain.

Those seven Ukrainians are now freshmen at the University of Northern Iowa, in addition to a Ukrainian immigrant who fled to Iowa following the war's outbreak. River to River host Ben Kieffer talks with two of these students about their experiences during the last couple years in the U.S.

Two of the Iowans who helped the students find a future at UNI also share their perspectives, one of them a Ukraine native.

Guests:

  • Odee Shtefanchuk, business major, University of Northern Iowa
  • Mary Curley, Marshalltown resident and host parent
  • Oksana Grybovych Hafermann, Chief of Staff, professor, University of Northern Iowa
  • Ulyana Karplyuk, psychology major, University of Northern Iowa
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
