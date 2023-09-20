Ukrainian high schoolers watched Russia wage war while abroad. Now they're attending college in Iowa.

Their stays in the U.S. were extended through their senior years of high school, but where they would live and what lay ahead following graduation were uncertain.

Those seven Ukrainians are now freshmen at the University of Northern Iowa, in addition to a Ukrainian immigrant who fled to Iowa following the war's outbreak. River to River host Ben Kieffer talks with two of these students about their experiences during the last couple years in the U.S.

Two of the Iowans who helped the students find a future at UNI also share their perspectives, one of them a Ukraine native.

