KUNI HD services are currently down due to to technical issues.
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

ISU police chief encourages patience for GOP candidate-heavy Cy-Hawk game

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntoshKate Perez
Published September 9, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Guests discuss headlines from the week, including former President Donald Trump attending the Iowa vs. Iowa State football game in Ames on Saturday.

On this Newsbuzz edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer chats with Iowa State University Chief of Police Michael Newton about increased security measures for the former president and other GOP presidential candidates' appearances. Then, Marshalltown native and actor Toby Huss gives the latest about the actors' and writers' strikes in Hollywood, including interviews he captured with some Iowa natives on the picket line.

Later in the hour, Yemeni poet and scholar Saba Hamzah of the University of Iowa International Writing Program reads her first draft of an Iowa River-inspired poem. And Studio One host Mark Simmet helps groove listeners into the weekend.

Guests:

  • Michael Newton, associate vice president for Public Safety/chief of police, Iowa State University
  • Toby Huss, actor, Marshalltown native
  • Saba Hamzah, resident, University of Iowa International Writing Program
  • Mark Simmet, IPR Studio One host
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Kate Perez
