ISU police chief encourages patience for GOP candidate-heavy Cy-Hawk game

On this Newsbuzz edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer chats with Iowa State University Chief of Police Michael Newton about increased security measures for the former president and other GOP presidential candidates' appearances. Then, Marshalltown native and actor Toby Huss gives the latest about the actors' and writers' strikes in Hollywood, including interviews he captured with some Iowa natives on the picket line.

Later in the hour, Yemeni poet and scholar Saba Hamzah of the University of Iowa International Writing Program reads her first draft of an Iowa River-inspired poem. And Studio One host Mark Simmet helps groove listeners into the weekend.

Guests:

