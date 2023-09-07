GOP presidential candidates punting themselves to Iowa football matchup
Cyclones versus Hawkeyes isn't the only competition on display at Jack Trice Stadium this weekend.
On this Politics Day edition of River to River political experts Rachel Caufield and Jonathan Hassid place their bets on the outcome of GOP presidential candidates attending the Cy-Hawk football game in Ames on September 9.
They also discuss health concerns surrounding Senator Mitch McConnell as Congress resumed this week, talks of North Korea supplying ammunition to Russia in the war with Ukraine, and this week's sentencing of a Proud Boys member to 20 years in prison.
Guests:
- Rachel Caufield, department co-chair and professor of political science, Drake University
- Jonathan Hassid, associate professor of political science, Iowa State University