River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Poll shows Trump has never been viewed favorably by more of Iowa's likely caucusgoers than now

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle Gehr
Published August 24, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

President Joe Biden visited Lahaina on the western coast of Maui two weeks after it was devastated by the deadliest wildfire in modern U.S. history. Depending on the news source, Americans saw very different accounts of his visit.

On this River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by political analysts Rachel Caufield and Chris Larimer who dissect the latest political headlines, including the latest Iowa Poll and the first Republican presidential debate leading up to the 2024 election.

Guests:

  • Rachel Caufield, professor of political science and department co-chair, Drake University
  • Chris Larimer, professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa
Tags
Joe Biden Donald Trump 2024 caucuses climate change
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
