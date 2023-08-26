Meet the ISU student working with NASA to research missions to Mars

On River to River, Des Moines Register reporter Katie Akin discusses the latest Iowa poll by the Register on abortion and the abortion discussions at the GOP presidential debate. Then, IPR News reporter Grant Gerlock joins the program to discuss his coverage on the proposed carbon pipeline.

Sarah Stewart of Iowa State University discusses her work with NASA gathering data for a mission to Mars. Jamaica native Yashika Graham begins her residency at the International Writers Program at the University of Iowa. And Studio One host Cece Mitchell helps groove into the weekend.

Guests:

