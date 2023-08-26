© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Meet the ISU student working with NASA to research missions to Mars

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanMadeleine Willis
Published August 26, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Discussing stories and headlines from the week, including the GOP debate, hearings on a carbon pipeline and more.

On River to River, Des Moines Register reporter Katie Akin discusses the latest Iowa poll by the Register on abortion and the abortion discussions at the GOP presidential debate. Then, IPR News reporter Grant Gerlock joins the program to discuss his coverage on the proposed carbon pipeline.

Sarah Stewart of Iowa State University discusses her work with NASA gathering data for a mission to Mars. Jamaica native Yashika Graham begins her residency at the International Writers Program at the University of Iowa. And Studio One host Cece Mitchell helps groove into the weekend.

Guests:

  • Katie Akin, statehouse reporter, Des Moines Register
  • Grant Gerlock, reporter, Iowa Public Radio
  • Sarah Stewart, mechanical engineering student, Iowa State University
  • Yashika Grant, resident, International Writing Program
  • Cece Mitchell, Studio One host, Iowa Public Radio
