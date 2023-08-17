Latest indictment creates new legal hurdles for Trump

The latest indictment of former president Donald Trump is unique to the previous three. It is the only one Trump wouldn't be able to pardon himself of if re-elected president and the trial will be the only one televised.

On this River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by political experts Wayne Moyer and Jonathan Hassid to discuss the latest indictment, as well as GOP presidential candidates making their appeals to voters at the Iowa State Fair and the federal investigation into Hunter Biden.

Guests:

