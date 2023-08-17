© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Latest indictment creates new legal hurdles for Trump

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle Gehr
Published August 17, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

The latest indictment of former president Donald Trump is unique to the previous three. It is the only one Trump wouldn't be able to pardon himself of if re-elected president and the trial will be the only one televised.

On this River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by political experts Wayne Moyer and Jonathan Hassid to discuss the latest indictment, as well as GOP presidential candidates making their appeals to voters at the Iowa State Fair and the federal investigation into Hunter Biden.

Guests:

  • Jonathan Hassid, associate professor of political science, Iowa State University
  • Wayne Moyer, Rosenfield Professor and professor of political science, Grinnell College
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
