KUNI HD services are currently down due to to technical issues.
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

How RAGBRAI became one of Iowa's largest traditions

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle GehrMadeleine Willis
Published July 22, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Thousands of people from across the nation will start their 500-mile ride across Iowa, coinciding with some of the highest temperatures of the year. This will mark the 50th anniversary of the first RAGBRAI, the Register's Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa.

It's a news buzz edition of River to River, and editor-in-chief of the Iowa Capital Dispatch Kathie Obradovich starts off the program, discussing the Polk County injunction on Iowa's new 6-week abortion ban. Obradovich and Kieffer also discuss Gov. Kim Reynolds' national profile in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

Axios Des Moines reporter Linh Ta joins host Ben Kieffer to dive into all the new foods you can expect to see at the Iowa State Fair. True to Iowa, one of Ta's recommended dishes is the Iowa Sweet Corn Sundae. Then, curator of the State History Museum Leo Landis pedals through 50 years of RAGBRAI history. Riders will be hit with extreme heat this year, and meteorologist Craig Cogil tell Kieffer participants should take breaks and drink water to beat the heat next week.

Finally, Tony Dehner IPR Studio One host introduces us to some new music and grooves into the weekend with new music by Olivia Dean and Tommy Prine.

Guests:

  • Kathie Obradovich, editor, Iowa Capital Dispatch
  • Linh Ta, reporter, Axios
  • Craig Cogil, meteorologist, National Weather Service, Des Moines
  • Leo Landis, museum curator, State Historical Museum
  • Tony Dehner, host, Studio One
RAGBRAI Iowa Des Moines Iowa State Fair Kim Reynolds Abortion
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
Madeleine Willis
