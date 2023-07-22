How RAGBRAI became one of Iowa's largest traditions

It's a news buzz edition of River to River, and editor-in-chief of the Iowa Capital Dispatch Kathie Obradovich starts off the program, discussing the Polk County injunction on Iowa's new 6-week abortion ban. Obradovich and Kieffer also discuss Gov. Kim Reynolds' national profile in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

Axios Des Moines reporter Linh Ta joins host Ben Kieffer to dive into all the new foods you can expect to see at the Iowa State Fair. True to Iowa, one of Ta's recommended dishes is the Iowa Sweet Corn Sundae. Then, curator of the State History Museum Leo Landis pedals through 50 years of RAGBRAI history. Riders will be hit with extreme heat this year, and meteorologist Craig Cogil tell Kieffer participants should take breaks and drink water to beat the heat next week.

Finally, Tony Dehner IPR Studio One host introduces us to some new music and grooves into the weekend with new music by Olivia Dean and Tommy Prine.

Guests:

