Iowa crops are showing signs of stress as hot and dry weather continues

The latest crop report detailed the decline in the condition of Iowa corn and beans as hot dry weather continues across much of the state. Extension cropping systems specialist Mark Licht discusses what they've been seeing in farm fields.

Then, we learn about plans from the Iowa Department of Transportation to develop charging corridors for electric vehicles along Iowa interstates to help support long-range travel. We also get the latest updates on the ACLU's efforts to repeal so-called drag ban ordinances in Iowa towns, and upcoming hearings on proposed carbon capture pipelines.

We also hear about the latest adventures of Liz Uribe, an open-water swimmer who recently completed the longest marathon swim in the world. She tells us about her experiences on the 8 Bridges Hudson River Swim. Then, IPR's Mark Simmet grooves us right into the weekend.

Guests:

