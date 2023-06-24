© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Iowa crops are showing signs of stress as hot and dry weather continues

By Ben Kieffer,
Katherine Perkins
Published June 24, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

The latest crop report detailed the decline in the condition of Iowa corn and beans as hot dry weather continues across much of the state. Extension cropping systems specialist Mark Licht discusses what they've been seeing in farm fields.

Then, we learn about plans from the Iowa Department of Transportation to develop charging corridors for electric vehicles along Iowa interstates to help support long-range travel. We also get the latest updates on the ACLU's efforts to repeal so-called drag ban ordinances in Iowa towns, and upcoming hearings on proposed carbon capture pipelines.

We also hear about the latest adventures of Liz Uribe, an open-water swimmer who recently completed the longest marathon swim in the world. She tells us about her experiences on the 8 Bridges Hudson River Swim. Then, IPR's Mark Simmet grooves us right into the weekend.

Guests:

  • Mark Licht, cropping systems specialist, ISU Extension and Outreach
  • Catherine Wheeler, IPR reporter and All Things Considered host
  • Garrett Pedersen, director, systems planning bureau, Iowa DOT
  • Grant Gerlock, IPR reporter
  • Liz Uribe, open-water swimmer from Iowa City
  • Mark Simmet, IPR Studio One host
Tags
River to River cropsdroughtLGBTQTransportationSports
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Katherine Perkins
Katherine Perkins is IPR's Program Director for News and Talk
See stories by Katherine Perkins
Related Content