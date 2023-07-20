The political implications of restricting abortion in Iowa

An Iowa judge temporarily blocked a law in Iowa that would make most abortions illegal. On this River to River, political experts Megan Goldberg of Cornell College and Jonathan Hassid of Iowa State University join host Ben Kieffer to discuss the political implications of restricting abortion access in Iowa.

They also talk about the letter former President Donald Trump received from special counsel Jack Smith informing him he is the target of a federal investigation and Henry Kissinger's surprise visit to Beijing at 100 years old.

Guests:

