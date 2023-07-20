© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUNI HD services are currently down due to to technical issues.
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

The political implications of restricting abortion in Iowa

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle Gehr
Published July 20, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

An Iowa judge temporarily blocked a law in Iowa that would make most abortions illegal. On this River to River, political experts Megan Goldberg of Cornell College and Jonathan Hassid of Iowa State University join host Ben Kieffer to discuss the political implications of restricting abortion access in Iowa.

They also talk about the letter former President Donald Trump received from special counsel Jack Smith informing him he is the target of a federal investigation and Henry Kissinger's surprise visit to Beijing at 100 years old.

Guests:

  • Jonathan Hassid, associate professor of political science, Iowa State University
  • Megan Goldberg, professor of American politics, Cornell College
Tags
River to River 2024 caucusesAbortionCO2 pipelinesDonald TrumpKim Reynolds
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Related Content