© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

The strength of the Iowa ban on gender affirming care following decisions in Florida and Arkansas

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle GehrMadeleine Willis
Published June 30, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

The Iowa Attorney General's office announced in April it would pause a longstanding program that compensates rape victims for emergency contraceptives. On this episode of River to River, Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird joins host Ben Kieffer to discuss various political topics, including the emergency contraception pause, lawsuits cracking down on "robocalls" and the recent Iowa Supreme Court decision on abortion.

Then Tina Solis and Seth Horvath discuss their work with gender-affirming care cases and whether a law to ban this care for minors in Iowa could be challenged.

Guests:

  • Brenna Bird, Iowa Attorney General
  • Tina Solis, partner, Nixon Peabody LLP
  • Seth Horvath, partner, Nixon Peabody LLP
Tags
River to River AbortionIowaIowa Politics
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Madeleine Willis
See stories by Madeleine Willis
Related Content