The strength of the Iowa ban on gender affirming care following decisions in Florida and Arkansas

The Iowa Attorney General's office announced in April it would pause a longstanding program that compensates rape victims for emergency contraceptives. On this episode of River to River, Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird joins host Ben Kieffer to discuss various political topics, including the emergency contraception pause, lawsuits cracking down on "robocalls" and the recent Iowa Supreme Court decision on abortion.

Then Tina Solis and Seth Horvath discuss their work with gender-affirming care cases and whether a law to ban this care for minors in Iowa could be challenged.

Guests:

