River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

SCOTUS rejects theory on state's powers over federal elections

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanMadeleine Willis
Published June 29, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

After a state supreme court ruling, Iowa Democrats brace for special legislative session on abortion and the fetal-heartbeat bill.

Political analysts Bill Reisinger and Adrienne Gathman join this episode of River to River to discuss political affairs at home and abroad.

Reisinger's research in European affairs provides insight into the war between Russia and Ukraine, as well as the attempted rebellion in Russia and Putin's response.

Then Gathman joins the episode to talk "Bidenomics" and discuss a potential special session for Iowa republicans to change state laws on abortion. She also offers her analysis on the charges against former President Donald Trump and recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions.

Guests:

  • Bill Reisinger, political science professor, University of Iowa
  • Adrienne Gathman, assistant professor of political science, Simpson College
Iowa Politics, Abortion, Ukraine
