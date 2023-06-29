SCOTUS rejects theory on state's powers over federal elections

Political analysts Bill Reisinger and Adrienne Gathman join this episode of River to River to discuss political affairs at home and abroad.

Reisinger's research in European affairs provides insight into the war between Russia and Ukraine, as well as the attempted rebellion in Russia and Putin's response.

Then Gathman joins the episode to talk "Bidenomics" and discuss a potential special session for Iowa republicans to change state laws on abortion. She also offers her analysis on the charges against former President Donald Trump and recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions.

Guests:

