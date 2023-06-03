Gov. Reynolds limits state auditor powers and puts new limits on SNAP assistance in final bill signing
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former president Donald Trump visited Iowa this week on the 2024 presidential campaign trail.
River to River host Ben Kieffer talks with IPR's Clay Masters about the jabs the Republicans made at each other regarding their respective COVID responses, and IPR's Zachary Oren Smith gives an update on the search for missing occupants of the Davenport apartment building that partially collapsed May 28th.
IPR's Grant Gerlock details the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration's two-day meeting held in Des Moines that drew attendance from residents and landowners concerned with carbon capture pipelines planned for the state.
Kathie Obradovich of Iowa Capital Dispatch describes the final bills Governor Kim Reynolds signed into law closing out this year's Statehouse session including in-person requirements for caucuses, new limits on public assistance programs, and a restriction of the state auditor's powers.
Lee Rood of the Des Moines Register talks about the few protections Iowa consumers have against fraudster contractors. Her latest column tells of a contractor who faked his father's death, and his own disappearance, to avoid repercussions for home improvement work left undone.
Guests:
- Zachary Oren Smith, IPR Eastern Iowa reporter
- Grant Gerlock, IPR reporter
- Clay Masters, IPR Morning Edition host, lead political reporter
- Kathie Obradovich, editor, Iowa Capital Dispatch
- Lee Rood, Reader's Watchdog Columnist, Des Moines Register
- Tony Dehner, IPR Studio One host