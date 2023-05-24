Realtor says "date the rate, marry the house" in this low supply, high demand market

River to River host Ben Kieffer talks with two Iowans about their months-long searches for new homes amid competitive buyers' markets and high mortgage interest rates.

Iowa Association of Realtors President Krista Clark advises on what buyers should take into account when navigating the typical peak of the real estate season.

But first, William Morris of the Des Moines Register shares the remaining cases that await rulings by the Iowa Supreme Court before they adjourn next month, including a lawsuit that will decide whether the state bans abortions in nearly all cases after the sixth week of pregnancy.

Guests:

