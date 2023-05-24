© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Realtor says "date the rate, marry the house" in this low supply, high demand market

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published May 24, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
With high interest rates and homes being snapped up soon after listing, what is a potential homebuyer to do in the current housing market?

River to River host Ben Kieffer talks with two Iowans about their months-long searches for new homes amid competitive buyers' markets and high mortgage interest rates.

Iowa Association of Realtors President Krista Clark advises on what buyers should take into account when navigating the typical peak of the real estate season.

But first, William Morris of the Des Moines Register shares the remaining cases that await rulings by the Iowa Supreme Court before they adjourn next month, including a lawsuit that will decide whether the state bans abortions in nearly all cases after the sixth week of pregnancy.

Guests:

  • William Morris, courts reporter, Des Moines Register
  • Lauren, Iowa City resident
  • Krista Clark, president, Iowa Association of Realtors
  • Deb McIntosh Flaherty, Ames resident
Iowa Supreme Court Housing Economy
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
