Biden asks whether invoking 14th amendment can be done before nation defaults on debt

River to River host Ben Kieffer sizes up the possible routes out of the U.S. defaulting on its debt with political analysts Rachel Caufield of Drake University and Jonathan Hassid of Iowa State University.

They discuss the political stories grabbing headlines this week, including the presidential campaign announcements from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, Iowa's potential for a six-week abortion ban as states continue to pass similar bans, and takeaways from this year's G7 summit held in Hiroshima, Japan.

Guests:

