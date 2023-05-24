© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Biden asks whether invoking 14th amendment can be done before nation defaults on debt

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published May 24, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT
River to River host Ben Kieffer sizes up the possible routes out of the U.S. defaulting on its debt with political analysts Rachel Caufield of Drake University and Jonathan Hassid of Iowa State University.

They discuss the political stories grabbing headlines this week, including the presidential campaign announcements from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, Iowa's potential for a six-week abortion ban as states continue to pass similar bans, and takeaways from this year's G7 summit held in Hiroshima, Japan.

Guests:

  • Rachel Caufield, political science co-chair and professor, Drake University
  • Jonathan Hassid, political science associate professor, Iowa State University
River to River 2024 ElectionUkraineAbortionDebt CeilingEconomy
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
