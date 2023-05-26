Physician assistants are gaining greater autonomy

River to River host Ben Kieffer talks with Brianne Cook, a physician assistant in residence at the University of Iowa, who is hopeful that House File 424 will broaden career opportunities after her graduate school and professional experiences were hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Physician assistant Jim Earel discusses the history of PA's and how this legislation successfully passed in the statehouse, and Dr. Jon Van Heukelom, who oversees the UI emergency medicine physician assistant residency, gives his thoughts on the loosening of PA requirements in order to expand Iowans' access to healthcare.

Guests:

