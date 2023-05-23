Welcome aboard the (almost) USS Iowa

The future USS Iowa is among the nation’s newest nuclear attack submarines. It’s also the first of its kind specifically equipped to accommodate female crew members.

On this episode of River to River, submarine veteran Caleb Scheider of Tiffin joins host Ben Kieffer. Schneider has spent more than 1,000 days serving aboard a submarine similar to the Iowa, and is also the executive director of the USS Iowa Commissioning Committee. He discusses his experiences living and working on a submarine.

Lieutenant Taylor Boosmann also joins the program. She will serve aboard the future USS Iowa as the NAV, and discusses what makes this vessel unique.

This episode was originally produced Nov. 22, 2023.

Guests:

