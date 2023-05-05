A Sudanese Iowan worries for her family in Khartoum

Since violence erupted in Sudan on April 15, at least 528 have died during the fighting, with nearly 4,600 injured. Many more are thought to have died due to the disruptions in critical services, according to UN News.

On this episode of River to River, former ambassador to South Sudan and University of Michigan professor Susan D. Page explains how we arrived at this moment. And former Iowa City City Council member and Sudanese-American Mazahir Salih shares what she is hearing from her family in Sudan and discusses the impact of the conflict on Iowa's Sudanese community. The nonprofit Salih mentions is Project Dynamo.

Plus a talk with Hollywood actor Toby Huss, a Marshalltown native.

