Fairfield teens plead guilty to first-degree murder of teacher

Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale pleaded guilty this week to first-degree murder 18 months after their Spanish teacher, Nohema Graber, was bludgeoned to death. The two, who were 16 at the time of the killing, admitted to their involvement in Graber's death, but key details differed in their stories.

Des Moines Register court reporter William Morris was in the courtroom for their hearings and joins River to River host Ben Kieffer to discuss the case.

Kieffer also speaks with Lieutenant Colonel Jason Crist, the commander of the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant whose production is likely connected to the war in Ukraine. Then, another edition of the occasional series, What Dennis Found in the Basement.

Guests:

