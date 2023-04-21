© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Fairfield teens plead guilty to first-degree murder of teacher

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle Gehr
Published April 21, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale pleaded guilty this week to first-degree murder 18 months after their Spanish teacher, Nohema Graber, was bludgeoned to death. The two, who were 16 at the time of the killing, admitted to their involvement in Graber's death, but key details differed in their stories.

Des Moines Register court reporter William Morris was in the courtroom for their hearings and joins River to River host Ben Kieffer to discuss the case.

Kieffer also speaks with Lieutenant Colonel Jason Crist, the commander of the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant whose production is likely connected to the war in Ukraine. Then, another edition of the occasional series, What Dennis Found in the Basement.

Guests:

  • William Morris, courts reporter, Des Moines Register
  • Lieutenant Colonel Jason Crist, commander of the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant, U.S. Army
  • Tim Walch, historian
  • Dennis Reese, retired IPR midday host and historian
Tags
River to River MilitaryCrimeCriminal JusticeUkraine
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Related Content