© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

A ride in University of Iowa's driverless vehicle

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle Gehr
Published April 19, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

At the University of Iowa Driving Safety Research Institute, there is what looks like an unremarkable airport shuttle bus. However, this vehicle has the ability to drive autonomously and is one of the only places in the world that can do so on gravel roads.

Self-driving car
Dani Gehr
/
Iowa Public Radio
The University of Iowa Driving Safety Research Institute is conducting research into automated driving. The institute has the first federally-funded program to focus on driverless cars on rural roads.

On this special on-the-road edition of River to River, the institute's director Dan McGehee and his team take Ben for a ride in the driverless vehicle as they discuss what their research could mean for the future.

Guests:

  • Dan McGehee, director, Driving Safety Research Institute, University of Iowa
  • Cheryl Roe, AV transportation and outreach specialist, Driving Safety Research Institute, University of Iowa
  • Gregory Wagner, director of instrumentation engineering, Driving Safety Research Institute, University of Iowa
Tags
River to River personal safetyTransportationUniversity of Iowa
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Related Content