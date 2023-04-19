A ride in University of Iowa's driverless vehicle

At the University of Iowa Driving Safety Research Institute, there is what looks like an unremarkable airport shuttle bus. However, this vehicle has the ability to drive autonomously and is one of the only places in the world that can do so on gravel roads.

Dani Gehr / Iowa Public Radio The University of Iowa Driving Safety Research Institute is conducting research into automated driving. The institute has the first federally-funded program to focus on driverless cars on rural roads.

On this special on-the-road edition of River to River, the institute's director Dan McGehee and his team take Ben for a ride in the driverless vehicle as they discuss what their research could mean for the future.

Guests:

