Dominion settlement could be a deterrent to knowingly spreading misinformation

River to River host Ben Kieffer talks with Wayne Moyer of Grinnell College and Megan Goldberg of Cornell College about whether the settlement will be a deterrent to knowingly spreading misinformation as we head into the 2024 campaign season. The country's second-largest election technology company had alleged that Fox News commentators knowingly perpetuated conspiracy theories about the company and its role in the 2020 election. Dominion has several similar lawsuits pending against other public officials and news outlets.

Kieffer, Moyer and Goldberg also discuss pending legislation about Iowa's caucuses, the reputation of the U.S. Supreme Court in light of Justice Clarence Thomas' failure to disclose luxury vacations with a wealthy donor, and the leak of U.S. intelligence secrets by a U.S. Air National Guardsman.

Guests:

