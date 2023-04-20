© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Dominion settlement could be a deterrent to knowingly spreading misinformation

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle GehrKatherine Perkins
Published April 20, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Dominion Voting Systems settled its lawsuit against Fox News for $787.5 million this week.

River to River host Ben Kieffer talks with Wayne Moyer of Grinnell College and Megan Goldberg of Cornell College about whether the settlement will be a deterrent to knowingly spreading misinformation as we head into the 2024 campaign season. The country's second-largest election technology company had alleged that Fox News commentators knowingly perpetuated conspiracy theories about the company and its role in the 2020 election. Dominion has several similar lawsuits pending against other public officials and news outlets.

Kieffer, Moyer and Goldberg also discuss pending legislation about Iowa's caucuses, the reputation of the U.S. Supreme Court in light of Justice Clarence Thomas' failure to disclose luxury vacations with a wealthy donor, and the leak of U.S. intelligence secrets by a U.S. Air National Guardsman.

Guests:

  • Wayne Moyer, professor of political science, Chair of Policy Studies, Grinnell College
  • Megan Goldberg, assistant professor of political science, Cornell College
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
Katherine Perkins
Katherine Perkins is IPR's Program Director for News and Talk
