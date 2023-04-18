Republican bill could block Iowa Democrats' mail-in caucus

To address Democratic National Committee concerns that the caucuses are too inaccessible, Iowa Democrats plan to introduce a simpler system of casting votes by mail. However, this plan could be blocked by a new bill that would require in-person caucuses.

On this River to River, host Ben Kieffer and IPR State Government Reporter Katarina Sostaric are joined by lawmakers Rep. Austin Harris, a Republican, and Democrat Rep. Amy Nielsen to discuss their opposing views on the measure. University of Iowa law professor, Derek Muller tells Kieffer the bill could be unconstitutional.

Later, many Iowans were surprised by a large jump in their property assessment, including Nate Benzing of Clear Lake whose home assessment went up $120,000. Polk County Assessor Randy Ripperger speaks with Kieffer about why Iowans are seeing these large increases and what it means for their property taxes.

