K284CN 104.7FM (Ames Classical) will be off air on Tuesday, April 18th
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Republican bill could block Iowa Democrats' mail-in caucus

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle Gehr
Published April 18, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

To address Democratic National Committee concerns that the caucuses are too inaccessible, Iowa Democrats plan to introduce a simpler system of casting votes by mail. However, this plan could be blocked by a new bill that would require in-person caucuses.

On this River to River, host Ben Kieffer and IPR State Government Reporter Katarina Sostaric are joined by lawmakers Rep. Austin Harris, a Republican, and Democrat Rep. Amy Nielsen to discuss their opposing views on the measure. University of Iowa law professor, Derek Muller tells Kieffer the bill could be unconstitutional.

Later, many Iowans were surprised by a large jump in their property assessment, including Nate Benzing of Clear Lake whose home assessment went up $120,000. Polk County Assessor Randy Ripperger speaks with Kieffer about why Iowans are seeing these large increases and what it means for their property taxes.

Guests:

  • Derek Muller, Ven V. Willie Professorship in Excellence, University of Iowa College of Law
  • Rep. Amy Nielsen, D-North Liberty
  • Rep. Austin Harris, R-Moulton
  • Randy Ripperger, Polk County Assessor
  • Nate Benzing, band teacher, Clear Lake homeowner
River to River Iowa Legislature2023 Legislative SessionTaxes2024 caucuses
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Ben Kieffer
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
Danielle Gehr
