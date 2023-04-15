© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

A bill to impose new limits on food assistance awaits Gov. Reynolds' signature

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published April 15, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

A bill that would deny food assistance to some Iowa households is on its way to Gov. Kim Reynold's desk.

On this newsbuzz edition of River to River, Erin Murphy of The Gazette gives an update on the statehouse bills that grabbed headlines and the Republican presidential hopefuls who touched down in the Hawkeye state this week.

Host Ben Kieffer chats with IPR's Natalie Krebs about Iowa's newest attorney general suspending payment for emergency contraception for sexual assault victims, and Cassandra Johnson of the Animal Rescue League of Iowa who supports a bill that passed the Iowa House this week which would prohibit city and county governments from enacting bans of certain dog breeds.

IPR's Zachary Oren Smith shares the lessons Davenport officials learned from their last Mississippi River flood in 2019 as they prepare for a potential flooding event this summer. Then, we remember longtime LGBTQ civil rights leader and One Iowa cofounder Sharon Malheiro who passed away April 10. Finally, we groove into the weekend with new selections from Studio One's Cece Mitchell.

Guests:

  • Erin Murphy, Des Moines Bureau chief, The Gazette
  • Natalie Krebs, IPR Health reporter
  • Cassandra Johnson, behavior and enrichment supervisor, Animal Rescue League of Iowa
  • Zachary Oren Smith, IPR Eastern Iowa reporter
  • Jenny Smith, past president, One Iowa
  • Cece Mitchell, IPR Studio One host
River to River 2023 Legislative SessionLGBTQMississippi Riversexual assaultfood insecurity
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
