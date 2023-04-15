A bill to impose new limits on food assistance awaits Gov. Reynolds' signature

On this newsbuzz edition of River to River, Erin Murphy of The Gazette gives an update on the statehouse bills that grabbed headlines and the Republican presidential hopefuls who touched down in the Hawkeye state this week.

Host Ben Kieffer chats with IPR's Natalie Krebs about Iowa's newest attorney general suspending payment for emergency contraception for sexual assault victims, and Cassandra Johnson of the Animal Rescue League of Iowa who supports a bill that passed the Iowa House this week which would prohibit city and county governments from enacting bans of certain dog breeds.

IPR's Zachary Oren Smith shares the lessons Davenport officials learned from their last Mississippi River flood in 2019 as they prepare for a potential flooding event this summer. Then, we remember longtime LGBTQ civil rights leader and One Iowa cofounder Sharon Malheiro who passed away April 10. Finally, we groove into the weekend with new selections from Studio One's Cece Mitchell.

Guests:

