World Food Prize Laureate on the connection between climate change and food security

Thousands of decision-makers have relied on the research of 2022 World Food Prize Laureate, Dr. Cynthia Rosenzweig. She is receiving the award as part of the Norman E. Borlaug International Dialogue held in Des Moines. Rosenzweig was awarded for her seminal contributions to understanding and predicting the impacts of the interaction between climate and food systems.

River to River host Ben Kieffer talks with Rosenzweig about her work as head of the Climate Impacts Group at NASA's Goddard Institute for Space Studies, and her collaboration with a community of experts to advance methods for improving predictions about the future performance of agricultural and food systems. They also hear from listeners and discuss how the triple threat of COVID-19, international conflict and climate are impacting food production.

The World Food Prize is a financial supporter of Iowa Public Radio.

Guest:



Cynthia Rosenzweig, senior research scientist, NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies

This episode was originally produced 10-18-22

