An Iowa newspaper is celebrated for local journalism in a Chicago author's book
The struggles and successes of newspapers in towns like Carroll amid recent crises such as the pandemic and declining revenues are chronicled in a new book.
River to River host Ben Kieffer talks with Dave Hoekstra, an award-winning former columnist of the Chicago Sun-Times, about his latest book, Beacons in the Darkness: Hope and Transformation Among America's Community Newspapers.
Hoekstra spent three years traveling across the country interviewing publishers of locally-owned newspapers, including Doug Burns, who was formerly co-owner of the Iowa-based Carroll Times Herald.
Burns joins Kieffer and Hoekstra for a discussion of the community ties, perseverance and empathy that's demonstrated in these newsrooms and what's to come for local print journalism.
Guests:
- Dave Hoekstra, Chicago-based author-journalist
- Doug Burns, journalist and former co-owner, Carroll Times Herald
This episode was originally produced 11-17-22