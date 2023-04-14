An Iowa newspaper is celebrated for local journalism in a Chicago author's book

River to River host Ben Kieffer talks with Dave Hoekstra, an award-winning former columnist of the Chicago Sun-Times, about his latest book, Beacons in the Darkness: Hope and Transformation Among America's Community Newspapers.

Hoekstra spent three years traveling across the country interviewing publishers of locally-owned newspapers, including Doug Burns, who was formerly co-owner of the Iowa-based Carroll Times Herald.

Burns joins Kieffer and Hoekstra for a discussion of the community ties, perseverance and empathy that's demonstrated in these newsrooms and what's to come for local print journalism.

Guests:



Dave Hoekstra , Chicago-based author-journalist

Doug Burns, journalist and former co-owner, Carroll Times Herald

This episode was originally produced 11-17-22

