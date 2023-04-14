Courts are hearing arguments about abortion and ruling on how it can be restricted

River to River host Ben Kieffer talks with Jim McCormick of Iowa State University and Sara Mitchell of University of Iowa to get analysis on why the latest efforts to restrict abortion in Iowa are moving through the courts rather than the GOP-controlled Legislature.

They also discuss how a recent federal court ruling that suspends FDA approval for mifepristone, a drug commonly used in medication abortion, may affect abortion access around the country as well as other political news.

Guests:

