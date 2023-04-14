Courts are hearing arguments about abortion and ruling on how it can be restricted
In our weekly conversation about politics, we discuss arguments at the Iowa Supreme Court over a so-called fetal heartbeat law. The law was signed in 2018, but a court issued an injunction blocking it from taking effect.
River to River host Ben Kieffer talks with Jim McCormick of Iowa State University and Sara Mitchell of University of Iowa to get analysis on why the latest efforts to restrict abortion in Iowa are moving through the courts rather than the GOP-controlled Legislature.
They also discuss how a recent federal court ruling that suspends FDA approval for mifepristone, a drug commonly used in medication abortion, may affect abortion access around the country as well as other political news.
Guests:
- Sara Mitchell, F. Wendell Miller Professor of Political Science, University of Iowa
- Jim McCormick, professor of political science, Iowa State University