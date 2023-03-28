© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Senate bill could limit growth of public land in Iowa

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle Gehr
Published March 28, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

A new bill would require the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to prioritize maintenance of current property over acquiring new public land. Opponents say this will prevent the expansion of public lands for outdoor recreation.

On this River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with one of these opponents, President of the Iowa Conservation Alliance Fred Long. He also speaks with a proponent of the bill, Ringgold County supervisor and sixth-generation farmer Colby Holmes. Later, Kieffer and IPR Statehouse reporter Katarina Sostaric interview lawmakers for and against the bill, Republican Sen. Annette Sweeney and Democrat Rep. Austin Baeth.

But first, Kieffer speaks with Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Alex Dinkla about the growing issue of distracted driving and the bill moving through the Statehouse that could alleviate it.

Guests:

  • Sgt. Alex Dinkla, public information officer, Iowa State Patrol
  • Katarina Sostaric, IPR state government reporter
  • Fred Long, president, Iowa Conservation Alliance
  • Colby Holmes, Ringgold County supervisor, farmer
  • Sen. Annette Sweeney, R-Buckeye
  • Rep. Austin Baeth, D-Des Moines
Tags
River to River 2023 Legislative SessionIowa LegislatureIowa DNRPolice and Law Enforcement
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Related Content