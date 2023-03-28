Senate bill could limit growth of public land in Iowa

A new bill would require the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to prioritize maintenance of current property over acquiring new public land. Opponents say this will prevent the expansion of public lands for outdoor recreation.

On this River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with one of these opponents, President of the Iowa Conservation Alliance Fred Long. He also speaks with a proponent of the bill, Ringgold County supervisor and sixth-generation farmer Colby Holmes. Later, Kieffer and IPR Statehouse reporter Katarina Sostaric interview lawmakers for and against the bill, Republican Sen. Annette Sweeney and Democrat Rep. Austin Baeth.

But first, Kieffer speaks with Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Alex Dinkla about the growing issue of distracted driving and the bill moving through the Statehouse that could alleviate it.

Guests:

