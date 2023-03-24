© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Iowa's climatologist says there is still time to mitigate damage from climate change

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntoshCaitlin Troutman
Published March 24, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

"Demanding others move first only ensures humanity comes last," said António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations.

Guterres' words come on the heels of a new report from the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). The state climatologist discusses with River to River host Ben Kieffer how climate change is affecting the area and an ISU crop specialist shares the effects of extreme weather on planting season.

Later in the hour, Kieffer has a conversation with former state Rep. Phyllis Thede, a Democrat. She began serving in the Iowa Legislature during the Obama administration and represented Davenport and Bettendorf for seven terms until she lost reelection last November. She discusses her experience as a Black woman in the legislature and how she thinks state politics have changed.

Guests:

  • Mark Licht, Iowa State University associate professor, extension cropping systems specialist
  • Justin Glisan, state climatologist
  • Phyllis Thede, former state representative
Tags
River to River 2023 Legislative Sessionclimate changeSevere WeatherAgribusiness
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Related Content