Iowa's climatologist says there is still time to mitigate damage from climate change

"Demanding others move first only ensures humanity comes last," said António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations.

Guterres' words come on the heels of a new report from the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). The state climatologist discusses with River to River host Ben Kieffer how climate change is affecting the area and an ISU crop specialist shares the effects of extreme weather on planting season.

Later in the hour, Kieffer has a conversation with former state Rep. Phyllis Thede, a Democrat. She began serving in the Iowa Legislature during the Obama administration and represented Davenport and Bettendorf for seven terms until she lost reelection last November. She discusses her experience as a Black woman in the legislature and how she thinks state politics have changed.

Guests:

