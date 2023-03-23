© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Grinnell Poll gives insight into voter opinions on Biden, Republican presidential hopefuls

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntoshDanielle Gehr
Published March 23, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

The latest Grinnell Poll — released Wednesday — surveys attitudes on President Biden and the host of Republicans looking to succeed him, as well as American views on gender identity and education.

River to River host Ben Keiffer digs into these poll results with director of the Grinnell College National Poll and political expert Peter Hanson and Iowa State University political science professor Jonathan Hassid. The three also cover updates from the indictment of former President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Moscow.

Guests:

  • Peter Hanson, Grinnell College National Poll director, associate professor of political science
  • Jonathan Hassid, associate professor of political science, Iowa State University
Tags
River to River Iowa PoliticsInternational AffairsDonald TrumpPolitical pollingPolitics
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Related Content