Iowa lawmakers ban transgender youth from getting gender-affirming care and using preferred school bathrooms

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer gets an update on this week's happenings in the state legislature from Erin Murphy of The Gazette.

Linh Ta of Axios Des Moines shares recent reporting on the challenges Iowa faces in recruiting teachers, and Iowa Capital Dispatch's Robin Opsahl details the governor's School Safety Bureau's launch of an anonymous threat-reporting app amid a flood of "swatting" calls received by schools across the state.

Economics professor Peter Orazem weighs in on how loosened child labor laws proposed at the statehouse would impact labor force trends, and The Gazette's Jeff Linder gives an update from Seattle, where the Hawkeye women's basketball team went head-to-head with the Colorado Buffaloes Friday.

An Oskaloosa resident who won big on Wheel of Fortune this week shares his lifelong fanaticism with Kieffer, and Studio One host Tony Dehner helps groove into the weekend.

