Pharmacies hope for an end to Adderall shortage as those with ADHD find different ways to cope

The stimulant, which treats attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, has been in scarce supply as the Food and Drug Administration first announced the nationwide shortage in October 2022.

Manufacturing delays and a surge in demand during the COVID-19 pandemic has pharmacies fielding calls daily about whether the medication is in supply. It has those with ADHD putting their names waiting lists and making frequent contact with their physicians in order to get their prescriptions filled, or switching to other medications in the interim.

River to River host Ben Kieffer talks to a woman who has been diagnosed with ADHD since she was five years old, and has struggled to maintain her day-to-day life since the drug shortage. Chief Pharmacy Officer Michael Brownlee of the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics explains the reasons for the shortage, and whether an end to the crisis is in sight.

Also, we talk with two Jefferson women behind a grassroots movement that brought new life to a nearly 150-year-old downtown building and helped renew local dining and tourism.

Guests:

