The hazards of distracted driving

Advances in technology and legislation progressing through the Iowa Statehouse could be the answer to creating safer roads in Iowa.

Executive director of the Iowa Bicycle Coalition Mark Wyatt and director of the University of Iowa Driving Safety Research Institute Dan McGehee speak with River to River host Ben Kieffer about the hazards distracted drivers pose. McGehee also shares the latest safety technology in vehicles — including a feature that keeps drivers from veering out of their lane.

Guests:

