Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

The hazards of distracted driving

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle Gehr
Published March 8, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Advances in technology and legislation progressing through the Iowa Statehouse could be the answer to creating safer roads in Iowa.

Executive director of the Iowa Bicycle Coalition Mark Wyatt and director of the University of Iowa Driving Safety Research Institute Dan McGehee speak with River to River host Ben Kieffer about the hazards distracted drivers pose. McGehee also shares the latest safety technology in vehicles — including a feature that keeps drivers from veering out of their lane.

Guests:

  • Dan McGehee, professor in the college of engineering and director of the Driving Safety Research Institute, University of Iowa
  • Mark Wyatt, executive director, Iowa Bicycle Coalition
Talk of Iowa 2023 Legislative SessionTransportationpublic safety
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
