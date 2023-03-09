Republican senators rebuke Fox News host's characterization of January 6 attack
President Biden wants to raise a tax on Americans earning more than $400,000 in an effort to extend the solvency of Medicare.
River to River host Ben Kieffer and political scientists Chris Larimer and Jim McCormick talk about Biden's proposed budget and the ramifications if Congress refrains from raising the nation's debt ceiling.
Also, a temperature check of the Statehouse following lawmakers' first funnel week deadline, Senator Mitch McConnell's reaction to Fox News host Tucker Carlson's recent misrepresentation of the January 6, Capitol insurrection and China's warning to the U.S. of a potential conflict.
Guests:
- Chris Larimer, professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa
- Jim McCormick, professor of political science, Iowa State University