River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Republican senators rebuke Fox News host's characterization of January 6 attack

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published March 9, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
President Biden wants to raise a tax on Americans earning more than $400,000 in an effort to extend the solvency of Medicare.

River to River host Ben Kieffer and political scientists Chris Larimer and Jim McCormick talk about Biden's proposed budget and the ramifications if Congress refrains from raising the nation's debt ceiling.

Also, a temperature check of the Statehouse following lawmakers' first funnel week deadline, Senator Mitch McConnell's reaction to Fox News host Tucker Carlson's recent misrepresentation of the January 6, Capitol insurrection and China's warning to the U.S. of a potential conflict.

Guests:

  • Chris Larimer, professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa
  • Jim McCormick, professor of political science, Iowa State University
River to River Iowa Legislature2023 Legislative SessionU.S. SenateUkraineEconomy
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
