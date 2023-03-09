Republican senators rebuke Fox News host's characterization of January 6 attack

River to River host Ben Kieffer and political scientists Chris Larimer and Jim McCormick talk about Biden's proposed budget and the ramifications if Congress refrains from raising the nation's debt ceiling.

Also, a temperature check of the Statehouse following lawmakers' first funnel week deadline, Senator Mitch McConnell's reaction to Fox News host Tucker Carlson's recent misrepresentation of the January 6, Capitol insurrection and China's warning to the U.S. of a potential conflict.

Guests:

