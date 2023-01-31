© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
91.7 KSUI (Iowa City) HD services are down
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Opponents fear Iowans who need help with food and medical care could lose benefits under House bill

By Ben Kieffer,
Katarina SostaricSamantha McIntosh
Published January 31, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

A bill that would change who qualifies for food and medical assistance in Iowa advanced out of a House subcommittee last week.

House File 3 proposes new limits on assets Iowans could hold while receiving food assistance, known as SNAP benefits. Under the bill, the state would also ask the federal government for permission to enforce work requirements for some Medicaid recipients and would direct the state to do additional verification of Iowans' eligibility for SNAP on Medicaid.

On this edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer and IPR state government reporter Katarina Sostaric talk with two Iowans who would be impacted by these changes, and two of the House subcommittee members who took opposites sides on the legislation. Listeners also weigh in on the matter.

Guests:

  • Cecelia Proffit, SNAP recipient from Iowa City
  • Tara Kramer, former SNAP recipient from Des Moines
  • Rep. Thomas Jeneary, Republican from Le Mars
  • Rep. Beth Wessel-Kroeschell, Democrat from Ames
Tags
River to River Iowa2023 Legislative SessionDisabilityfood insecurity
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Katarina Sostaric
Katarina Sostaric is IPR's State Government Reporter
See stories by Katarina Sostaric
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Related Content