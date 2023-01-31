Opponents fear Iowans who need help with food and medical care could lose benefits under House bill

House File 3 proposes new limits on assets Iowans could hold while receiving food assistance, known as SNAP benefits. Under the bill, the state would also ask the federal government for permission to enforce work requirements for some Medicaid recipients and would direct the state to do additional verification of Iowans' eligibility for SNAP on Medicaid.

On this edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer and IPR state government reporter Katarina Sostaric talk with two Iowans who would be impacted by these changes, and two of the House subcommittee members who took opposites sides on the legislation. Listeners also weigh in on the matter.

Guests:

