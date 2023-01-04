What to expect in the 2023 legislative session

Voters chose their local leaders in November, and those state senators and representatives will be sworn into office next week for what should be an eventful legislative session. House Speaker Pat Grassley said he's "pretty confident" a private school voucher program will pass this year. After the overturning of Roe v. Wade, stricter abortion laws could also be on the table.

Iowa legislative reporters — IPR statehouse reporter Katharina Sostaric, The Gazette Des Moines bureau chief Erin Murphy and Des Moines Register statehouse reporter Stephen Gruber-Miller — join River to River host Ben Keiffer to discuss what they'll be watching this session.

Guests:

