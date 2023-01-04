© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
91.7 KSUI (Iowa City) is operating at reduced power and HD services are down
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

What to expect in the 2023 legislative session

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle Gehr
Published January 4, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Voters chose their local leaders in November, and those state senators and representatives will be sworn into office next week for what should be an eventful legislative session. House Speaker Pat Grassley said he's "pretty confident" a private school voucher program will pass this year. After the overturning of Roe v. Wade, stricter abortion laws could also be on the table.

Iowa legislative reporters — IPR statehouse reporter Katharina Sostaric, The Gazette Des Moines bureau chief Erin Murphy and Des Moines Register statehouse reporter Stephen Gruber-Miller — join River to River host Ben Keiffer to discuss what they'll be watching this session.

Guests:

  • Katarina Sostaric, statehouse reporter, Iowa Public Radio
  • Erin Murphy, Des Moines bureau chief, The Gazette
  • Stephen Gruber-Miller, statehouse reporter, Des Moines Register
River to River Iowa LegislatureKim ReynoldsPolitics
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
