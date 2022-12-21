The end of the longest-serving state attorney general's tenure

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller is the longest-serving state attorney general in the country — a 40-year tenure that will end in January after he lost a reelection bid in November.

Miller talks with River to River host Ben Kieffer about the state of the Democratic Party in Iowa after many big losses during the Midterms.

Deborah Krause of the Iowa Harm Reduction Coalition says she's lost count of all the friends she lost to overdoses. Krause shares her own struggles with opioid misuse in her youth and how IHRC approaches drug addiction differently than other organizations in the state.

Guests:

