River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
The end of the longest-serving state attorney general's tenure

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle Gehr
Published December 21, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller is the longest-serving state attorney general in the country — a 40-year tenure that will end in January after he lost a reelection bid in November.

Miller talks with River to River host Ben Kieffer about the state of the Democratic Party in Iowa after many big losses during the Midterms.

Deborah Krause of the Iowa Harm Reduction Coalition says she's lost count of all the friends she lost to overdoses. Krause shares her own struggles with opioid misuse in her youth and how IHRC approaches drug addiction differently than other organizations in the state.

Guests:

  • Tom Miller, outgoing Iowa attorney general
  • Deborah Krause, program director, Iowa Harm Reduction Coalition
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
