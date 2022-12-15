© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Sen. Ernst reframes 'Respect for Marriage Act' as a vote for religious freedom

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle GehrCaitlin Troutman
Published December 15, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Political scientists Jim McCormick and Megan Goldberg join host Ben Kieffer on this Politics Day episode of River to River.

They discuss Gov. Kim Reynolds’ ban of TikTok on state-owned devices and President Joe Biden’s signing of the Respect for Marriage Act. They also reflect on the political year that was 2022 and look ahead to 2023.

Guests:

  • Megan Goldberg, assistant professor of American politics, Cornell College
  • Jim McCormick, professor of political science at Iowa State University
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
