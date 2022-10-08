© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
U.S. Supreme Court to decide whether California can regulate Iowa hog production

Published October 8, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT
This month, the U.S. Supreme Court will decide whether one state can regulate hog production in another.

On this Friday Newsbuzz edition of River to River, guest host Samantha McIntosh talks with IPR Agriculture reporter Katie Peikes about two pork industry groups whose lawsuit against California's voter-passed Proposition 12 will be argued before the U.S. Supreme Court on October 11. Clark Kauffman of Iowa Capital Dispatch shares about recent citations and a murder charge involving nursing homes and assisted-living facilities across the state, and IPR's Katarina Sostaric describes victim and advocate efforts to remove the time limit on civil lawsuits related to child sex abuse.

Later in the episode, Melissa Abbott of the Des Moines Public School District details the school board's decision this week to keep and use a supply of Naloxone, also known as Narcan, to help counteract opioid overdoses. Historians Dennis Reese and Tim Walch listen back to old radio newscasts in the latest edition of What Dennis Found in the Basement, and we groove into the weekend with Cece Mitchell of Studio One.

Guests:

  • Katie Peikes, IPR Agriculture reporter
  • Clark Kauffman, Iowa Capital Dispatch reporter
  • Katarina Sostaric, IPR State Government reporter
  • Melissa Abbott, Des Moines Public Schools health services supervisor
  • Dennis Reese, retired IPR midday host and historian
  • Tim Walch, historian and director emeritus of the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum
  • Cece Mitchell, IPR Studio One host
River to River PorkU.S. Supreme Courtpublic schools
