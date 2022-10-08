U.S. Supreme Court to decide whether California can regulate Iowa hog production

On this Friday Newsbuzz edition of River to River, guest host Samantha McIntosh talks with IPR Agriculture reporter Katie Peikes about two pork industry groups whose lawsuit against California's voter-passed Proposition 12 will be argued before the U.S. Supreme Court on October 11. Clark Kauffman of Iowa Capital Dispatch shares about recent citations and a murder charge involving nursing homes and assisted-living facilities across the state, and IPR's Katarina Sostaric describes victim and advocate efforts to remove the time limit on civil lawsuits related to child sex abuse.

Later in the episode, Melissa Abbott of the Des Moines Public School District details the school board's decision this week to keep and use a supply of Naloxone, also known as Narcan, to help counteract opioid overdoses. Historians Dennis Reese and Tim Walch listen back to old radio newscasts in the latest edition of What Dennis Found in the Basement, and we groove into the weekend with Cece Mitchell of Studio One.

Guests:

