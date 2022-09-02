Iowa veteran shares stories of deployments to Afghanistan a year since U.S. exit

Last year, River to River host Ben Kieffer was joined by Brian O'Keefe, a former military officer and pilot aviator with nearly 40 years of experience, as part of IPR's Leaving Afghanistan series following the disastrous removal of U.S. troops. O'Keefe gives his thoughts on that final exit, the ongoing war in Ukraine, and the toxic burn pit legislation President Joe Biden recently signed into law. He also shares memorable experiences flying with several generals during his deployments.

Guest:

