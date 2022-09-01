The legacy of Mikhail Gorbachev, the last Soviet leader

The last leader of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev died at 91 years old this week. River to River host Ben Keiffer is joined by University of Northern Iowa political science professor Donna Hoffman and Iowa State University political science professor Jim McCormick to discuss his legacy.

They also tackle President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness of up to $20,000, the FBI's investigation into former President Donald Trump and other political headlines.

Guests: