© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

The legacy of Mikhail Gorbachev, the last Soviet leader

Published September 1, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

The last leader of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev died at 91 years old this week. River to River host Ben Keiffer is joined by University of Northern Iowa political science professor Donna Hoffman and Iowa State University political science professor Jim McCormick to discuss his legacy.

They also tackle President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness of up to $20,000, the FBI's investigation into former President Donald Trump and other political headlines.

Guests:

  • Jim McCormick, professor of political science, Iowa State University
  • Donna Hoffman, professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa

Tags

River to River Iowa PoliticsU.S. Congress
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Related Content