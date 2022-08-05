Iowa veteran is relieved after a bill passes to expand health care benefits to soldiers exposed to toxic burn pits

The Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act is heading to President Joe Biden's desk to be signed into law. It was previously held up in the Senate chamber last week when more than two dozen Republicans who previously supported the measure, including Iowa Senator Joni Ernst, temporarily blocked it from advancing. The bill widely expands healthcare resources and benefits to those exposed to burn pits and could provide coverage for up to 3.5 million veterans.

Past Iowa VFW Commander Michael Braman of Knoxville suffers from a host of medical issues after serving more than 19 years in the armed forces. He talks with River to River host Ben Kieffer about his exposure to toxic burn pits during his deployment to Afghanistan, and his advocacy for the PACT Act.

Later in the episode, Dr. Victoria Sharp of Iowa City VA talks about the impact this federal funding would have on veterans' health care and research. Col. Dan Merry of the Military Officers Association of America talks about the journey of passing this bill, and his organization's efforts to expand full retirement pay and disability compensation to more than 50,000 medically retired veterans through the Major Richard Star Act.

Guests:

