One year later, Iowa veterans reflect on the U.S. exit from Afghanistan

River to River host Ben Kieffer visits again with Iowa veterans who were featured during the Leaving Afghanistan series. Army veteran Samuel Braun of Ainsworth and Marine Corps veteran Erik Eldridge of North Liberty offer their thoughts about the exit, during which more than 120,000 people were evacuated. Days before the final withdrawal, 13 U.S. service members and at least 170 Afghans were killed in an attack outside the Kabul airport.

They also reflect on their service and the aftermath of the decades-long war, and weigh in on the conflict in Ukraine and President Joe Biden's signed legislation expanding health care benefits for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Guests:

