Liz Cheney loses Wyoming primary to Trump-backed candidate

After a campaign in opposition to Rep. Liz Cheney was launched in retaliation for openly opposing former President Donald Trump, she lost the Wyoming primary to Trump-backed Harriet Hageman. Cheney says this defeat is not the end of her political career as she openly considers a 2024 presidential run.

Political analysts Megan Goldberg, of Cornell College, and Jonathan Hassid, of Iowa State University, join River to River host Ben Keiffer to discuss the primary results, rare productivity on Capitol Hill, criminal investigations connected to Trump and candidates featured at the Des Moines Register's Political Soapbox at the Iowa State Fair.

Guests:

