River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Liz Cheney loses Wyoming primary to Trump-backed candidate

Published August 18, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT
After a campaign in opposition to Rep. Liz Cheney was launched in retaliation for openly opposing former President Donald Trump, she lost the Wyoming primary to Trump-backed Harriet Hageman. Cheney says this defeat is not the end of her political career as she openly considers a 2024 presidential run.

Political analysts Megan Goldberg, of Cornell College, and Jonathan Hassid, of Iowa State University, join River to River host Ben Keiffer to discuss the primary results, rare productivity on Capitol Hill, criminal investigations connected to Trump and candidates featured at the Des Moines Register's Political Soapbox at the Iowa State Fair.

Guests:

  • Megan Goldberg, assistant professor of American politics, Cornell College
  • Jonathan Hassid, associate professor of political science, Iowa State University

Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
