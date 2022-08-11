© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Senate Democrats pass economic policy bill, expected to make it Oval Office

Published August 11, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
Also this politics day, the implications of the FBI's search of Trump's residence.

This politics day, experts weigh in on the economic package that Senate Democrats passed — now on to the House — and what the bill includes regarding healthcare, climate and taxes. Political analysts also unpack the FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-lago estate and what primaries in Minnesota and Wisconsin say about the wider political landscape. Listeners join in to the conversation.

Guests

  • Dennis Goldford, political science professor at Drake University
  • Sara Mitchell, political science professor at the University of Iowa

