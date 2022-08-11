Senate Democrats pass economic policy bill, expected to make it Oval Office
Also this politics day, the implications of the FBI's search of Trump's residence.
This politics day, experts weigh in on the economic package that Senate Democrats passed — now on to the House — and what the bill includes regarding healthcare, climate and taxes. Political analysts also unpack the FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-lago estate and what primaries in Minnesota and Wisconsin say about the wider political landscape. Listeners join in to the conversation.
Guests
- Dennis Goldford, political science professor at Drake University
- Sara Mitchell, political science professor at the University of Iowa