River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Discussing the Respect for Marriage Act, the Trump/Pence divide among Republicans, and more

Published July 28, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
Democrats in Congress are working to implement legislation that would uphold protections for same-sex marriage and interracial marriage, and that effort has gained Republican support.

It’s politics day on this episode of River to River. Political scientists Rachel Caufield of Drake University and Evan Renfro of the University of Northern Iowa join host Ben Kieffer to discuss the Respect for Marriage Act, as well as the divide between Trump and Pence Republicans, a new poll that shows the majority of Iowans disapprove of the U.S. Supreme Court, and a number of international issues taking place in Taiwan, Ukraine and elsewhere.

Guests

  • Rachel Caufield | Professor and co-chair of the department of political science at Drake University
  • Evan Renfro | Associate professor in the department of political science at the University of Northern Iowa

