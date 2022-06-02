© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Effort to regulate firearms in United States and how Iowan politicians are responding

Published June 2, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

May was a month marked by the grim headlines of mass shootings in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas. But in the past these tragedies haven't translated to political consensus around what do with gun access.

President Biden says “we will” do something about gun violence. But what are the chances that anything will happen?

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with political scientists about whether these atrocities will spur changes in our conversation around the second amendment, firearm access and the nearly monthly mass casualty shootings.

Guests:

  • Karen Kedrowski, professor of political science at Iowa State University and director of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics at ISU
  • Jim McCormick, professor of political science at Iowa State University

Tags

River to River Guns and Gun RightsGuns in IowaPoliticsPolitics Day
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Zachary Oren Smith
Zachary Oren Smith is a producer for IPR's Talk of Iowa and River to River
See stories by Zachary Oren Smith
Samantha McIntosh
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Related Content