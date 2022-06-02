Effort to regulate firearms in United States and how Iowan politicians are responding
May was a month marked by the grim headlines of mass shootings in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas. But in the past these tragedies haven't translated to political consensus around what do with gun access.
President Biden says “we will” do something about gun violence. But what are the chances that anything will happen?
On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with political scientists about whether these atrocities will spur changes in our conversation around the second amendment, firearm access and the nearly monthly mass casualty shootings.
Guests:
- Karen Kedrowski, professor of political science at Iowa State University and director of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics at ISU
- Jim McCormick, professor of political science at Iowa State University