Historically low turnout primaries and their impact on Iowa elections

More than two-thirds of primary voters are over the age of 50. They tend to be women. And they are concentrated in urban and suburban areas. That has a big impact on who bears the standard for the Republican or Democratic parties in November.

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with Laura Belin of Bleeding Heartland about her work looking a demographic trends in primary elections. UNI's Chris Larimer joins to offer perspective on what research shows moves the dial on these voters.

Also, IPR's Grant Gerlock and Clay Masters join to talk about their reporting on the race for Iowa's 3rd Congressional District and U.S. Senate respectively.

Guests:

