Iowa Legislative session comes to a close. Catch up on what happened.
School vouchers, bottle recycling, casino moratorium: a panel of Iowa journalists weighs in on the biggest bills to pass and fail this year in the Iowa Legislature.
The Iowa Legislature's 2022 session ended this week. Tax cuts, E15 expansion and a trans athlete ban were signed into law. State-funded private scholarships and an eminent domain moratorium did not make it to the governor's desk. On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks to a panel of Iowa politics reporters about these policies and more.
Guests:
- Katarina Sostaric, state government reporter for Iowa Public Radio
- O. Kay Henderson, news director for Radio Iowa and host of Iowa PBS’ Iowa Press
- Stephen Gruber-Miller, statehouse reporter for Des Moines Register
- Kassidy Arena, covers Spanish speaking communities for IPR
- Cecilia Mitchell, host of IPR’s Studio One