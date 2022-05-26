Why our politics are ineffective at reducing gun violence

In the hours after a school shooting at an elementary school in Texas, President Biden addressed the nation. He asked for prayers for the families of the 19 children and two adults killed by an 18-year-old gunman, and he called on members of Congress to pass effective gun control measures.

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with political analysts Sara Mitchell of the University of Iowa and Megan Goldberg of Cornell College about the prospects for legislative action on gun control. They also discuss the results of the 2022 legislative session, which adjourned early Wednesday morning.

Guests

