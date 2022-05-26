© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Why our politics are ineffective at reducing gun violence

Published May 26, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT
In the hours after a school shooting at an elementary school in Texas, President Biden addressed the nation. He asked for prayers for the families of the 19 children and two adults killed by an 18-year-old gunman, and he called on members of Congress to pass effective gun control measures.

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with political analysts Sara Mitchell of the University of Iowa and Megan Goldberg of Cornell College about the prospects for legislative action on gun control. They also discuss the results of the 2022 legislative session, which adjourned early Wednesday morning.

Guests

  • Sara Mitchell, F. Wendell Miller Professor of Political Science, University of Iowa
  • Megan Goldberg, assistant professor of American Politics, Cornell College

Tags

River to River Iowa Politics2022 Election2022 Legislative SessionGuns and Gun RightsCharles Grassley
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Katherine Perkins
Katherine Perkins is IPR's Program Director for News and Talk
See stories by Katherine Perkins